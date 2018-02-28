Gaelic Council concerned Gaelic Language and Culture Omitted from Glaze Report

Glaze. Promoters of the province’s Gaelic language and culture have added their voices to concerns over the recent report on reforming education by consultant AvisGlaze.

In a letter to Education Minister Zach Churchill, the Gaelic Council of Nova Scotia is worried that Gaelic Language and Culture was omitted from the report. What’s more, Council President David Rankin says to their knowledge, it doesn’t appear Gaelic educators were contacted in the preparation of the report.

Rankin says there’s an easy resolution to address their concerns.

Rankin says up to this point, the province has been supportive in enhancing the growth of Gaelic Language and Culture. As a result, Rankin is wondering how the Gaelic language was overlooked.