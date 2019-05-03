Gabriaus Bistro
Advertisement

Gaelic Language and Culture to be celebrated in May in Nova Scotia

This entry was posted in News on .
It’s a time to celebrate Gaelic language and culture in the province.  May is Gaelic Nova Scotia

The Flag of the Gaels at Province House (Government of Nova Scotia Photo)

Month.   This year’s theme is The Power of our Songs.  Gaelic Affairs Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey says an estimated one third of Nova Scotians have Gaelic Heritage

More than 50 events are planned this month, including a session on Power of Our Songs at the Antigonish Library and a Gaelic Song Workshop at Highland Sqare in New Glasgow, both on Saturday.  A calendar of events can be found on the Gaelic Affairs Department Web site