Gaelic Language and Culture to be celebrated in May in Nova Scotia

Month. This year’s theme is The Power of our Songs. Gaelic Affairs Minister and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey says an estimated one third of Nova Scotians have Gaelic Heritage
It’s a time to celebrate Gaelic language and culture in the province. May is Gaelic Nova Scotia
More than 50 events are planned this month, including a session on Power of Our Songs at the Antigonish Library and a Gaelic Song Workshop at Highland Sqare in New Glasgow, both on Saturday. A calendar of events can be found on the Gaelic Affairs Department Web site