Gaelic Nova Scotia Month Begins Monday

Gaelic Nova Scotia Month kicks off on Monday.

Lewis MacKinnon, executive director for the Nova Scotia Office of Gaelic Affairs, said the gaelic language and culture have been a part of Nova Scotia for well over 250 years.

MacKinnon said the theme for this year is Saying Yes to Gaelic. He said office of Gaelic Affairs invites residents to engage in exploring Gaelic, finding out more about Nova Scotia Gaels, and to take part in the over 50 events taking place over the month.

A full list of events can be found at gaelic.ca

Here are a list of Flag Raising Ceremonies across Nova Scotia:

Halifax Flag Raising

Monday, May 01

08:30 am – 09:00 am

Halifax City Hall, Argyle Street, Halifax, NS, Canada

Stellarton Flag Raising

Monday, May 01

10:30 am – 11:30 am

Stellarton Town Square, South Ford Street, Stellarton, NS, Canada

New Glasgow Flag Raising

Monday, May 01

12:00 pm – 01:00 pm

155 Riverside Pkwy, New Glasgow, NS, Canada

Amherst Flag Raising

Monday, May 01

08:30 pm – 09:30 pm

The YMCA of Cumberland, Church St, Amherst, NS, Canada

Antigonish Flag Raising

Monday, May 1st

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Chisholm Park, Antigonish, NS

Sydney Flag Raising

Monday, May 01

10:30-11 am

Sydney City Hall, NS

Mìos nan Gàidheal | Gaelic Awareness Month 2023 Launch

Wednesday, May 03

12:00 pm – 01:30 pm

Legislative Assembly, Halifax

Gaelic Flag Raising at The Hector Heritage Quay

Saturday, May 06

09:00 am – 10:00 am

Hector Heritage Quay

Richmond County Flag Raising

Monday, May 08

03:30 pm – 04:30 pm

Arichat Municipal Office

Reading of Gaelic Nova Scotia Month Proclamation

Tuesday, May 16

09:00 am – 10:00 am

181 Coldbrook Village Park Drive, Coldbrook, NS B4R 1B9, Canada