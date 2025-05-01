Gaelic Nova Scotia Month Underway

Gaelic Nova Scotia Month officially launched yesterday.

Lewis MacKinnon, executive director for Office of Gaelic Affairs for the government of Nova Scotia, spoke about the history of Gaelic language and culture in the province since at least the 1770s. He pointed to the landing of the Ship Hector in 1773, calling it the most significant arrival of settler Gaels.

Gaelic flag raising ceremonies are set for Richmond County and the Town of New Glasgow for today, May 1, with others set for the Town of Antigonish on May 2, and May 5 for Victoria county, Richmond County, and the town and county of Pictou. The Town of Stellarton will raise the Gaelic flag on May 7.

For more information and a schedule of events, please visit gaelic.ca