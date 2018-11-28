Galloping Cows Receives Large Order from Sobeys

A local food company is busy with a big order from one of the area’s largest grocery store chains.

Galloping Cows Fine Foods, based in Port Hood, is working on filling a large order for the Cape Breton Company’s pepper spreads. Joanne Schmidt, owner of Galloping Cows, said it is the largest order placed with Galloping Cows in 10 years of working with Sobeys.

Schmidt said Christmas is usually a busy time for the local operation’s pepper spreads. She said she isn’t sure why the order is larger than usual but called it really big. She said they are still filling the order and hope to complete it soon, with other orders coming in as well.

Galloping Cows is participating in a pop-up shop at the Sobey’s in New Glasgow on Sunday.