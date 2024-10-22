Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Gambling and Gaming Support Society in Pictou County publishes Graphic Novel that Profiles Nova Scotia Students Struggling with Gaming

Oct 22, 2024 | Local News

Thanks to some funding from the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia, the Pictou County Chapter of the Gambling and Gaming Support Society published a graphic novel featuring stories of Nova Scotia students struggling with gaming.

Julie Hughes, president of the society, wrote, designed, and drew Gaming Crisis: True Student Stories, a 24 page graphic novel detailing the stories of three young people. Hughes applied to the Mental Health Foundation for a grant last year, noting the funding she received covered about two-thirds of the cost of the book.

In October 2023, the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia approved $16,902.90 in funding for the Gamblers & Gaming Support Society’s Gaming Crisis: True Student Stories project. In December of 2023, the society hosted an information on gaming forum, and Hughes said she spoke with a number of students who had issues with gaming. 

Hughes said she plans to tour the province to issue the books to students, libraries, and health professionals.


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year