Games could be huge for the area

An organizer says the Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games could be the largest event the town’s ever seen.

Carl Chisholm, co-chair for the event, said while Antigonish held national championships in the past, the Special Olympics arer something special. Over 14-hundred athletes, officials and mission staff will be attending the games, as well as spectators and volunteers.

The Games will run from Wednesday Through Saturday. All events are free and everyone is encouraged to come out and cheer on the competitors. The sports involved include track and field, bocce, basketball, golf, powerlifting, rhythmic gymnastics, soccer, softball, and swimming. The opening ceremonies take place at the Keating Centre.