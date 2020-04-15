Garage Fire in Trenton Considered Suspicious by Police

New Glasgow Regional Police say they are investigating a suspicious fire at a garage in Trenton.

Police and firefighters were called to the blaze on Bruce Street at 5:30 Tuesday morning. Investigators believe the fire started between 5 and 5:15 a.m.

The garage and its contents were completely destroyed. A 2014 Dodge Minivan and a utility trailer parked near the garage also sustained extensive fire damage. No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this incident, call the New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941, Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca