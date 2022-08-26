This will be from 9-2 rain or shine located at 18650 highway 316 Country Harbour.
Aug 26 Subway Trivia: Stats show that THIS food is eaten outside of the home 80% of the time. What is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Chantal Marchand of Fairmont is our Tim's treats winner this morning, happy birthday, we have a voucher with your name on it and invite you to drop into the station to claim it Mon - Fri 9 - 5...
Aug 25 Subway Trivia: 10% of married couples met their spouse HERE. Where is it? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Inverness County Seeks Input on Public Transport9:16 am | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the County of Inverness is asking residents for input into public transportation in the county. CBCL, consultant for the project, has created a new website to give residents the opportunity to map out their desired transit routes and stops, and fill out a short survey showing how they get around Inverness County, […]
Steinhart Distillery gets ACOA Loan to Expand Operations9:15 am | Read Full Article
A local distillery is getting some help to expand from Ottawa. On Tuesday, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced a repayable investment of $700,000 from ACOA to Steinhart Distillery. Half a million dollars will be used to build an outdoor stage, renovate a barn into a venue for weddings and indoor concerts, and construct a […]
Applications Open for New Awards in Sport for Antigonish9:19 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Antigonish has established the Dr. J J Carroll Awards. The will of the late Dr. J J Carroll included a bequest to provide funds “for the purpose of providing activities for young people in the Town of Antigonish, in the areas of Minor Hockey Instruction, Swimming Instruction, and Track and Field Instruction”. […]