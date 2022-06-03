10am to 4pm @ 182 Cloverville Road. Lots of furniture, small appliances, tires, outdoor equipment, sporting goods and collectibles.
The Nova Scotia Justice Department has announced three new judge appointments to provincial court. One of the three called to the bench is Antigonish County lawyer Nicole Rovers. http://bit.ly/3Q2bHEq
It was an emotional evening as more than 100 Nova Scotians welcomed more than 300 Ukrainian refugees from a federal government chartered flight in Halifax Thursday night. http://bit.ly/3zh1PAM
Three new judges have been appointed to the provincial court effective today, including one from Antigonish County. Among the three appointees to the bench is Nicole Rovers, a lawyer with Nova Scotia Legal Aid in Antigonish, where she has focused on family, criminal and appeal work. She was called to the bar in 2002. Rovers […]
Central Nova MP and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says the welcoming of more than 300 Ukrainian refugees in Halifax is an experience he won’t forget. The Thursday evening flight to Halifax from Warsaw, Poland was the third federal charter bringing Ukrainians to Canada. Fraser says he was struck by the number of young families with […]
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League finals will have a bit of a local representation. Jeff Hopkins, who lives in Antigonish, has been chosen as a referee for the Quebec hockey league’s finals. The Shawinigan Cataractes are taking on the Charlottetown Islanders, and the series begins on Saturday. Facebook Twitter