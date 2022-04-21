Garbage Collection in the District of Guysborough to Change

At the regular monthly council meeting for the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG), councillors passed the second reading of an amendment to the collection of solid waste & recyclables by-law.

Under the amendment, all waste streams will be collected on a weekly basis. Previously blue bags (recycling) and clear bags (solid waste) were collected on alternate weekly schedules.

The change in collection schedule will also apply to the Town of Mulgrave which contracts its waste collection through the MODG.