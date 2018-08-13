Garrett Lampke becomes an Assistant Coach with Cape Breton West Islanders

The Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Eastlink Major Midget Hockey League have announced that former Islander player Garrett Lambke has accepted the position as Assistant Coach and will be joining Head Coach Nick Mac Neil and current Defense Coach Kyle Gillies as a member of the Islanders Bench Staff for the 2018-19 season.

Garrett is a native of Antigonish and played two seasons for the Major Midget Islanders under then Head Coach Sean Donovan. Lambke graduated to Pictou Crushers of the Maritime Junior Hockey League where he had three great seasons. In his final season, the Crushers won the Kent Cup.