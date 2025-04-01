Gas and Diesel Prices Fall as Carbon Tax is removed

You will be paying a lot less at the pump.

Prices for both gasoline and diesel fell overnight, as the price that most everyday Canadians pay for carbon emissions was set at zero dollars. The new prices were announced by the Nova Scotia Energy Board Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Mark Carney removed the government’s consumer carbon levy as one of his first acts after taking office a few weeks ago.

Gas has plunged by 17.4 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.47.7 to $1.50 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, while for the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.48.5 to $1.50.8.

Diesel is down by 19.8 cents a litre. The price of diesel ranges from $1.62.3 to $1.64.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $1.63.1 to $1.65.4.

In recognition of retailers who have paid the carbon tax on inventory remaining in their tanks, the board has incorporated a temporary mark-up in the price of 3.7 cents a litre for gasoline and 5.5 cents for diesel. That mark-up will remain in effect until April 10th.