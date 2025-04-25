Listen Live

Gas and Diesel Prices Rise in weekly Nova Scotia Energy Board price setting

Filling up at your local gas station will cost you more today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas jumped by 4.8 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.41.1 to $1.43.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it will cost you from $1.41.9 to $1.44.2.

Diesel is also up, by 1.3 cents a litre. The price of diesel ranges from $1.41.4 to $1.43.7 on the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, while for the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.42.2 to $1.44.5.


