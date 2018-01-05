Gas drops, diesel rises in weekly setting

Fuel prices in the province are headed in opposite directions today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight. Gasoline is down slightly, by 0.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.14.9 in the eastern mainland, while on Cape Breton it’s $1.15.7.

While gasoline is down, Diesel is up. It rose by 2.1 cents a litre. The miniumum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.22.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.23.5 on Cape Breton.