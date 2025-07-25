Price of Gas Falls Slightly, Diesel Unchanged in Weekly Setting by Nova Scotia Energy Board

For most motorists, you will be paying a little less at the pump today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is down slightly, falling by 1.3 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.44 to $1.46.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it will cost between $1.44.8 and $1.47.1

Diesel is unchanged this week, leaving the price at between $1.56.9 to $1.59.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.57.7 to $1.59.9