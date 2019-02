Gas prices saw a jump this week. The Nova SCotia Utility and Review Board released its weekly gas prices last night. The minimum price for a litre of unleaded is $1.05.4 on the eastern Mainland and $1.06.2 on Cape Breton.

That’s up by 2.5 cents per litre over last week.

The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.21.3 on the eastern mainland and $1.22.2 on Cape Breton.