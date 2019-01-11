Gas Rises Just Over Once Cent, Diesel Spikes by Seven Cents a Litre

Gasoline prices are up this week, once again breaking the one dollar a litre mark. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline rose 1.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded in the eastern mainland is now $1.00.2, while in Cape Breton its $1.01.

The price of diesel is significantly higher today, jumping 7.1 cents in the weekly setting. The minimum price for diesel is now $1.18.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.19.5 on Cape Breton.