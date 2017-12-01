Gas unchanged, Diesel up

There’s no change at the pumps today for many motorists. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. The price of gasoline is holding steady, unchanged from last week. The minimum price for regular self serve unleaded remains at $1.15.3 in the eastern mainland and $1.16.2 on Cape Breton.

However, diesel is up 1.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for diesel is now $1.18.1 in the eastern mainland and $1.18.9 on Cape Breton.