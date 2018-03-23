Gasoline and Diese Prices Rise

Prepare to dig deeper into your wallet or purse to pay for that tank of fuel for your car. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline rose 5.3 cents a litre. That puts the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded at $1.18.8 in the eastern mainland and $1.19.6 in Cape Breton.

Diesel is also up by 3.7 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 3.6 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.19 in the eastern mainland and $1.19.8 in Cape Breton.