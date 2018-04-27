Gasoline and Diesel Prices Climb

Be prepared to shell out more to fill up today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline rose 2.7 cents a litre. That puts the minimum price of a litre of regular self serve unleaded at $1.28.9 in the eastern mainland and $1.29.7 in Cape Breton.

Diesel is also up by 3.2 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.22.5 on the eastern mainland and $1.23.3 on Cape Breton.