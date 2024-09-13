Gasoline and Diesel Prices Continue Downward Trend

The price at the pump keeps falling.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight. Gasoline plunged by 4.1 cents a litre. That’s on top of the 4.9 cent a litre drop last week. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.52.9 in the eastern mainland and $1.53.7 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is also down by 3.3 cents a litre. Last week it fell by 2.5 cents. The minimum price for a litre of diesel in the eastern mainland is $1.57.6. On Cape Breton, its $1.58.4.