Gasoline and Diesel Prices Down in Latest UARB Weekly Setting

It’s going to cost less to fill up.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline is down 1.2 cents a litre in the eastern mainland, and 1.1 cents on Cape Breton.

The minimum price for a litre of regular self service unleaded is now $1.75.2 in Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties and $1.76.1on Cape Breton.

Diesel is down 4 cents a litre on the eastern mainland and 4.1 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $2.07.3 on the eastern mainland and $2.08.2 on Cape Breton.