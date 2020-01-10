Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop

You’ll be paying less at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline is down 1.5 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 1.6 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.15.2 in the eastern mainland, in Cape Breton it’s $1.16.

Diesel is also down by 2.1 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and 2 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.23.3 in the eastern mainland. In Cape Breton it’s $1.24.2.