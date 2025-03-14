Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop in Latest UARB Setting

You will be paying less at the pump today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas dropped by 1.9 cents a litre overnight. With the change, regular self serve unleaded ranges from $1.56.4 to $1.58.7 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s between $1.57.2 to $1.59.5.

Diesel has fallen by 6 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel ranges from $1.80.2 to $1.82.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, that litre of diesel will cost you between $1.81 to $1.83.3