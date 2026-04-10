Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

There is a bit of relief at the pumps.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is down by 1.6 cents a litre. The price for litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.86.6 to $1.88.9 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $1.87.4 to $1.89.7.

Diesel has fallen by 6.1 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel is from $2.38.7 to $2.41 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $2.39.5 to $2.41.8