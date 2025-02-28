Gasoline and Diesel Prices Drop in Weekly UARB Setting

Filling up will cost you less today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas has fallen by 5.8 cents a litre. Prices for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded range from $1.58.3 to $1.60.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton that litre of gas will go from $1.59.1 to $1.61.4.

Diesel is also down, by three cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel ranges from $1.89.8 to $1.92.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, the price range is $1.90.6 to $1.92.9