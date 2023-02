It’s going to cost less to fill up.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight.

Gasoline fell by 6.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.47.6 in the eastern mainland and $1.48.4 on Cape Breton.

Diesel plunged by 9.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is $1.69.6 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.70.4.