Gasoline and Diesel prices fall

You will be paying less at the pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline fell 3.4 cents a litre on the eastern mainland and 3.5 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.11.9 in the eastern mainland. In Cape Breton, it’s $1.12.7.

Diesel is also down, by 1.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.16.5 in the eastern mainland and $1.17.3 in Cape Breton.