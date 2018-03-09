Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall

Most motorists won’t notice much change at the pump today when re-fueling their car.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly prices overnight. Gasoline dropped seven-tenths of a cent a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.14.2 in the eastern mainland and $1.15 in Cape Breton.

Diesel is down 3 cents a litre. The minimum price for diesel is now $1.16 in the eastern mainland and $1.16.8 in Cape Breton.