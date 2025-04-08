Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall after Nova Scotia Energy Board Invokes Interrupter Clause

There’s a big drop for gasoline and diesel prices.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the interrupter clause overnight to lower the cost of gasoline by 6.2 cents a litre and diesel by 11.5 cents.

The price of regular self-serve unleaded gasoline ranges from $1.44.2 to $1.46.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $1.45 to $1.47.3.

For diesel, a litre will cost you between $1.50.8 to $1.53.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.51.6 to $1.53.9.