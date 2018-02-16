Gasoline and Diesel prices fall almost six cents a litre

Local motorists are getting a break at the gas pump today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight, dropping gasoline by 5.8 cents a litre on the eastern mainland and 5.7 cents on Cape Breton.

The minimum price for litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.10.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.11.6 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is also down by 5.8 cents a litre. The minimum price for diesel is now $1.13.5 in the eastern mainland and $1.14.3 on Cape Breton.