Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall as Federal Government Temporarily Removes Fuel Excise Tax

Motorists are paying less at the pump today as the federal government removes the fuel excise tax temporarily until Labour Day.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set new gasoline and diesel prices overnight to reflect the change.

Gas has plunged by 11.5 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.68.3 to $1.70.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $1.69.1 to $1.71.4.

Diesel falls by 4.7 cents a litre. The price of a litre of diesel now costs from $2.07.7 to $2.10 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $2.08.5 to $2.10.8