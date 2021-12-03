Gasoline and Diesel Prices fall by more than Five Cents a Litre

The price at the pump is dropping again for the second time this week. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is down by 5.7 cents a litre. That’s on top of the 7.6 cent drop on Wednesday, when the UARB invoked the interrupter clause.

The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded gasoline is now $1.26.9 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.27.7.

Diesel is down by 5.2 cents a litre. Like gasoline, it’s also the second decline in a week for diesel, after falling 7.1 cents on Wednesday.

The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.26.8 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.27.6.