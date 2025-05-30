Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Latest Nova Scotia Energy Board Setting

Filling up will cost you less today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline is down 3.4 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded ranges from $1.42.7 to $1.45 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it goes from $1.43.5 to $1.45.8.

Diesel is down by 4.1 cents a litre. A litre of diesel will now cost you between $1.38.4 to $1.40.7 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, while for the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $1.39.2 to $1.41.5