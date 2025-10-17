Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in latest setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

You will be paying a little less at the pump the next time you fill up.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas fell 2.6 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.37 to $1.39.3 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton, it’s $1.37.8 to $1.40.

Diesel is down slightly, 0.7 cents. The price for a litre of diesel is from $1.55.9 to $1.58.2 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury; and $1.56.7 to $1.59 for the remainder of Cape Breton.