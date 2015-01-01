Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Latest UARB Weekly Setting

Filling up will cost a little less today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.



Gasoline is down 1.5 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.61.4 in the eastern mainland, while on Cape Breton it’s $1.62.2.

The minimum price for diesel has fallen below two dollars a litre. Diesel is down by 1.3 cents a litre this week. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.99.1 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.99.9