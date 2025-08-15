Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

You’ll be paying less at the pump today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas has fallen by 1.9 cents a litre in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and 2 cents for the rest of Cape Breton. Prices for a litre of gas range from $1.45.9 to $1.48.1 in Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it’s $1.46.6 to $1.48.9.

Diesel has dropped by 2.2 cents a litre. Prices for a litre of diesel range from $1.46.6 to $1.48.9 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $1.47.4 to $1.49.7 for the rest of Cape Breton