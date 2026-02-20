Gasoline and Diesel Prices fall in Weekly setting by Nova Scotia Energy Board

The price at the pump is falling.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is down by 1.8 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury ranges from $1.37.3 to $1.39.6. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.38.1 to $1.40.4.

Diesel fell by 5.4 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel is $1.82.9 to $1.85.2 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton it’s $1.83.7 to $1.86.