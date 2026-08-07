Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

There’s been another big drop in gasoline and diesel prices.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set prices for the two fuels overnight.

Gasoline fell by 9.7 cents a litre, while diesel plunged by 9.9 cents.

That’s on top of a 10.4 cent a litre drop in gasoline and 9.4 cents in diesel on Wednesday, when the board invoked the Interrupter Clause.

The price for a litre of gasoline ranges from $1.71.6 to $1.74.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury and $1.72.4 to $1.75.4 for the rest of Cape Breton.

For diesel, the price is now from $2.21.1 to $2.24.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $2.21.9 to $2.24.9 for the remainder of Cape Breton.