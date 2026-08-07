Listen Live

Listen Live

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Weekly Setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

Aug 7, 2026 | Regional News

There’s been another big drop in gasoline and diesel prices.
The Nova Scotia Energy Board set prices for the two fuels overnight.
Gasoline fell by 9.7 cents a litre, while diesel plunged by 9.9 cents.
That’s on top of a 10.4 cent a litre drop in gasoline and 9.4 cents in diesel on Wednesday, when the board invoked the Interrupter Clause.
The price for a litre of gasoline ranges from $1.71.6 to $1.74.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury and $1.72.4 to $1.75.4 for the rest of Cape Breton.
For diesel, the price is now from $2.21.1 to $2.24.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $2.21.9 to $2.24.9 for the remainder of Cape Breton.

Other Regional News Stories

Price of Diesel Rises for the Second Day in a Row

Jul 15, 2026

For the second day in a row, there's been a sharp rise in the price of diesel. Once again, the Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to raise diesel by 10.6 cents a litre. On Tuesday, diesel jumped by 6.3 cents a litre. The price for a litre of...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.