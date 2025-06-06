Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Weekly setting by the Nova Scotia Energy Board

Filling up will cost you a bit less today.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas has fallen by 3.4 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded ranges from $1.39.3 to $1.41.6 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it goes from $1.40.1 to $1.42.4.

Diesel is down by 1.7 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel will cost you $1.36.7 to $1.39 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it goes from $1.37.5 to $1.39.8