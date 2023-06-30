Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Weekly Setting; Carbon Tax to Come into Effect Saturday

Gasoline and diesel prices are down today.

The Utility and Review Board set it’s weekly fuel prices overnight.

Gasoline is down 3.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is $1.50.1 in the eastern mainland and $1.50.9 on Cape Breton.

Diesel is down by 5.7 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.39.5 in the eastern mainland and $1.40.3 on Cape Breton.

Tomorrow, fuel prices will rise as the carbon tax is imposed. Gasoline will rise by 16.7 cents a litre, while diesel jumps 20.2 cents.

The minimum price for gasoline will be $1.66.8 in the eastern mainland, and $1.67.6 on Cape Breton.

The minimum price for diesel will be $1.59.7 in the eastern mainland and $1.60.5 on Cape Breton.