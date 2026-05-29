Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Weekly Setting of the Nova Scotia Energy Board

There’s been a big drop in the price at the pump.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas tumbled by 7.2 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded ranges from $1.79.6 to $1.82.5 on the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $1.80.4 to $1.83.3 for the remainder Cape Breton.

Diesel has fallen by 12.2 cents a litre. A litre of diesel ranges from $2.07.1. to $2.10.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury and $2.07.9 to $2.10.9 for the rest of Cape Breton.