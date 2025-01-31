Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Weekly UARB Setting

You’ll be paying less at the pump today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is down by 2.2 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded for the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury ranges from a minimum of $1.64.3 to $1.66.6 a litre. For the remainder of Cape Breton, the range is from of $1.65.1 to $1.67.4

Diesel has fallen by 4.5 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel goes from a minimum of $1.92.6 to a $1.94.9 a litre in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.93.4 to $1.95.7.