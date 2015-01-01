Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Weekly UARB Setting

A big drop in the price at the pump.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gasoline fell by 6.4 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.55 in Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties. On Cape Breton it’s $1.55.8.

Diesel plunged even further, dropping by 8.5 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.90.6 in Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties, while on Cape Breton, it’s $1.91.5.