Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall in Weekly UARB Setting

After several weeks of increases, the price of gasoline is falling again.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly fuel prices overnight.

Gasoline fell by 7.1 cents a litre on the eastern mainland and 7 cents on Cape Breton. The minimum price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded is now $1.62.3 on the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, the minimum price is $1.63.2.

Diesel is also down by 6.4 cents a litre.

The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.48.1 in the eastern mainland and $1.48.9 on Cape Breton.