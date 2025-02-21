Gasoline and Diesel Prices fall less than One Cent a Litre in Latest UARB Setting

There’s not much change at the pump.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas and diesel both dropped by 0.9 cents a litre.

The price of regular self serve unleaded gas ranges from $1.64.1 to $1.66.4 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury, and $1.64.9 to $1.67.2 for the rest of Cape Breton.

Diesel prices go from a low of $1.92.8 to a high of $1.95.1 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the remainder of Cape Breton, it ranges from $1.93.6 to $1.95.9