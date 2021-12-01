Gasoline and Diesel Prices Fall More than Seven Cents a Litre

A big drop in gasoline and diesel prices. The Utility and Review Board invoked the Interrupter Clause on Tuesday. UARB officials say it took the measure because of significant shifts in the market prices for gasoline and diesel. The new prices came into effect at midnight last night.

Gasoline is down by 7.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded gasoline is now $1.32.6 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton, it’s $1.33.4.

The price of diesel is down by 7.1 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.32 in the eastern mainland. On Cape Breton it’s $1.32.8.