Gasoline and Diesel Prices fall slightly in Weekly Setting by Nova Scotia Energy Board

The price at the pump is down a bit this week.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board set its weekly gasoline and diesel prices overnight.

Gas is down by 0.6 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.40.5 to $1.42.8 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.41.3 to $1.43.6.

Diesel has fallen by 1.1 cents a litre. The price for a litre of diesel will cost you between $1.40.3 to $1.42.5 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury and $1.41.1 to $1.43.3 for the remainder of Cape Breton.