Gasoline and Diesel Prices Jump by More than 6 Cents a Litre as Nova Scotia Energy Board Invokes Interrupter Clause

The price of the pump continues to march upwards.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause overnight to raise the prices of gasoline and diesel.

Gas jumped by 6.6 cents a litre. The price for a litre of regular self-serve unleaded ranges from $1.85.5 to $1.87.8 in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it’s $1.86.3 to $1.88.6.